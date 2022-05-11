Summer skincare tips for a natural glow

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: The scorching summer is here. While summer is the season of outdoor plans, sporting shorts and enjoying watery fruits, it also brings many skin challenges causing your skin to develop a tan.

The burning sun, pollution and hot winds tend to damage the natural skin glow and make it dull, rough, and dark.

If you’re looking to maintain that natural glow of your skin, then look no further than your kitchen shelves for ingredients that can help improve the texture of your skin.

There are many natural ingredients like almonds, turmeric, yoghurt, buttermilk, tomato, cucumber, and fruits, which are safer than chemical bleaches and benefit the skin in many ways.

* Cucumber tightens the pores, while turmeric is a natural antiseptic and skin softener.

* Tomato lightens skin colour and helps oily skin. Yoghurt and buttermilk also help to nourish and soften the skin.

* Grainy substances like ground almonds, rice flour, walnut powder, or oats can be used in masks and scrubs to remove dead skin cells along with their contained pigment.

* Fruit packs also help lighten skin colour over a period of time. The fruits can be mixed with yoghurt and lemon to make them more effective.

Here are some ways to attain a natural glow at home:

Add a few strands of saffron (kesar) to warm milk and let it stand for a couple of hours. Then, apply it to the skin, using cotton wool.

Add a pinch of turmeric (haldi) to curd and apply daily. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes. You can also mix dried and powdered lemon peel with it.

Mix lemon juice and cucumber juice in equal quantities and apply daily for 20 minutes. Wash off with plain water.

Mix cucumber and ripe papaya pulp with curd. Lemon juice can also be added. Apply on face and neck, twice a week and wash it off after half-an-hour. If you want it to be like a face pack, add oatmeal.

For oily skin, mix Multani Mitti with rose water and lemon juice into a paste, and apply on the face. Wash it off when it is dry.

Mix ground almonds with curd and a pinch of turmeric. Apply on the face. After 20 minutes, rub gently on the skin and wash it off with water.

Shahnaz Husain