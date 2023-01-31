| Love Coffee Try These Tips To Get Your Skin Glowing

Coffee is an ingredient generally used in recipes for beverages, drinks, desserts, and a lot more but it is also an important ingredient used in DIY skincare.

Coffee grounds act as a natural exfoliator, helping to remove dry and dead skin. The high antioxidants in coffee grounds protect the skin against premature ageing while the caffeine helps stimulate blood flow, making it effective against skin conditions such as acne, stretch marks, and others.

Here are a few skincare tips that include coffee:

Coffee face mask

In a bowl, mix some yoghurt, a pinch of coffee, a sprinkle of turmeric, and a spoonful of gram flour. Add some water, and stir to form a paste. Apply this on your face for 10 minutes. Once dry, use lukewarm water to wash it off. This will help the skin to glow and feel more radiant.

Coffee ice cubes

Brew a strong coffee with 2-3 tbsp of coffee and pour it into ice cubes. Wrap them in a muslin cloth once set and dab them around the eyes before sleeping to reduce puffy eyes and dark circles.

Coffee hair oil

Heat up a quarter cup of coconut oil at low temperature and add 1 tablespoon of roasted coffee beans to it, brew and stir so it doesn’t burn. Sieve and apply once a week before hair wash. This helps increase blood circulation in the scalp and stimulates hair growth.

Coffee exfoliating scrub

In 1/4th cup of coffee grounds, mix in 1/4th cup of sugar, and lemon juice. Mix these ingredients and use it as a scrub once every day. This scrub gives the skin a smooth appearance and helps to reduce swellings.

Coffee serum

In a small jar, add 1 part freshly ground coffee to 4 parts sunflower or olive oil. Cover and let sit overnight, then strain and funnel into a small dropper bottle. Dab a small drop on your face and massage with your fingers. This serum will help reduce fine lines and prevent hyperpigmentation.