Here are some sustainable menstrual hygiene products one can use

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:59 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Menstrual Hygiene Day is just around the corner and the conversation around periods is on the rise. While it is important myths and misinformation around periods should be battled, it is also important to stay aware of different products that are available in the market to manage one’s periods.

Although some menstruators in rural areas still use cloth, many have shifted to sanitary napkins. In urban areas, sanitary napkins are the norm, with only a few exploring other sustainable options.

In this article, we will introduce you to other methods of managing your periods that are environmentally friendly.

Biodegradable Pads

The regular sanitary napkins we use are made of plastic and are harmful not just to the environment but to your private parts as well. Biodegradable pads on the other hand are far more sustainable.

These are just like normal pads but made of biodegradable materials like organic cotton, corn and sugar waste, and other such natural products which degrade into the soil after use.

There are a ton of brands like Peesafe, Sirona, and even local brands like Apna and others that sell these pads.

Reusable Cloth Pads

The whole sanitary napkins concept came in because washing and reusing a cloth was a hassle and it was mainly unhygienic. Tackling those problems, today, there are a lot of brands that sell cloth pads that are easy to use.

Printed in beautiful patterns and with no harmful chemicals in use, these are the best option if you won’t mind doing some washing. Many say that these are breathable and absorb twice the amount of discharge.

Menstrual Cups

Women in urban areas are slowly switching to the most sustainable and hassle-free option – the menstrual cups. These are cups made of medical-grade silicone that are inserted into a menstruators vagina.

These cups collect the discharge and each cup can be washed and reused for up to 8-10 years. It is comfortable when you’ve figured out how to insert and remove it properly.

You can swim and do all other activities wearing this and it is the most budget-friendly product of all.

Eco-friendly Tampons

Just like how plastic sanitary napkins were made by using organic material, there are a ton of tampons available in the market that are made of pure cotton and other sustainable materials.

Like menstrual cups, tampons are also inserted into one’s vagina. However, it is not reusable but the material it is made of is biodegradable.

Period Underwear

While it is not very popular as of now, it is an option that is expected to become popular in the future. Like reusable cotton cloth pads, one wears this period underwear that has an extra layer that soaks in the discharge.

It has to be washed thoroughly and reused. They tend to feel lighter than wearing regular pads but might give off that wet feeling in your private parts.