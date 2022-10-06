Women attempts Guinness world record, creates mosaic image using sanitary pads

To create awareness about sustainable period products, a team of volunteers from Humjoli Foundation attempted a Guinness World Record by making a mosaic image using 4,562 biodegradable sanitary pads.

Hyderabad: There are over 355 million menstruating women and girls in India but millions of women across the country still face significant barriers to a comfortable and dignified experience with menstrual hygiene management.

The purpose of this creation was to raise awareness about sustainable and environment-friendly period products in the market beyond one-time use sanitary pads and promote sustainability. The organisers also wanted to destigmatise menstruation and initiate taboo-free conversation around menstruation.

The slogan ‘Bleed Red, Go Green’ written along with the mosaic image reinforced the theme of the image ‘Promotion of sustainable period products.’

Humjoli Foundation shared pictures of the same on their Instagram handle and said in the caption that all the individually packed sanitary pads that were used to make the mosaic image will be distributed to less-privileged women and girls.

