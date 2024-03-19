| Here Are Some Tips For An Animal Friendly Holi From Hsi India

Here are some tips for an animal-friendly Holi from HSI/India

Traditional Holi celebrations often involve the use of powdered colours, which may be harmful to animals if ingested or come into contact with the animal’s eyes or skin.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 March 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: Humane Society International/India, an animal protection organization working pan India, has shared some tips and encouraged citizens to embrace compassion and celebrate an animal-friendly Holi.

“As we celebrate the vibrant festival of Holi, let us remember that our joy should not come at the expense of our animal companions. Holi can be fun for everyone when played responsibly,” says Keren Nazareth, senior director of the Companion Animals and Engagement department, Humane Society International/India.

Tips to ensure that animals have a Happy Holi:

–Do not colour animals. The colours typically used to play Holi are synthetic dyes containing ingredients that are potentially toxic and can lead to skin allergies and even blindness in humans and animals. Dogs and other animals also tend to lick their body to clean themselves, unwittingly ingesting the Holi colours and very often this becomes the chief source of poisoning.

–Children get thrilled at the sight of Holi colours and splashing water, use Holi as an opportunity to teach children about animal care so that their excitement doesn’t accidentally cause distress to animals. Discourage them from hurling water balloons and pointing at animals as they get frightened by it.

–If your pet or community dog does become dyed with Holi colours, gently wash them with a mild dog/pet shampoo. Never use kerosene or spirits to remove colours or hard paints off your dog’s coat. If the dog has been hit in the face with a water balloon or colours have entered their eyes, nose or mouth and been ingested, carefully and thoroughly wash the affected areas with clean water and take them to a veterinarian as soon as possible to get checked over.

–Symptoms of poisoning can include excessive salivation, vomiting, loose motions, and behavioural changes like aggression, anxiety or stupor in your pet. If you observe any of these signs, take your pet or the community animal to a veterinarian immediately

–Request your community secretary and building managers to put up an advisory asking occupants to keep pets indoors during celebrations and not to throw water or colours at street animals.

–Do not feed sweets, fried or high-calorie foods to animals, consuming them can cause serious digestive illness in dogs and other animals, even resulting in seizures in some cases. If you give your pet a Holi treat, make sure it’s suitable for animals!