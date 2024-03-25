Monday, Mar 25, 2024
Two injured in clash in Jagtial

According to local people, trouble began when one Prakash hurled an egg into the house of one Rama while playing Holi.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 25 March 2024, 08:44 PM
Representational Image.

Jagital: Two persons were injured in a clash that took place in Thippannapet of Jagtial mandal on Monday.

Enraged over the incident, Rama entered an argument with Prakash. As the argument turned serious, Prakash attacked Rama with a sickle and her son Rishi. Rama sustained serious injuries in the attack.

In another incident, two youths attacked a grocery shop owner as the latter said that there were no eggs in his shop in Yellareddypet mandal, Rajanna-Sircilla district.

