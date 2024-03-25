Holi festival celebrated in erstwhile Adilabad

Members of the Marwari community conducted ‘Dhundh’ ritual, which was similar to the naming ceremony, in Mancherial town as part of colorful Holi celebrations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 March 2024, 08:03 PM

Representational Image.

Adilabad: Holi, the festival of colors was celebrated with much gaiety and pomp throughout the erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday.

Celebrators gathered in junctions of streets and thresholds of houses for celebrating the festival of colors in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district centres from early morning till afternoon. They sprinkled water mixed with various colors on each other. They exchanged greetings of the festival and celebrated the festival of colors.

Members of the Marwari community conducted ‘Dhundh’ ritual, which was similar to the naming ceremony, in Mancherial town as part of colorful Holi celebrations.

Collectors PS Rahul Raj, Venkatesh Dhotre, Badavath Santosh and Ashish Sangwan, Superintendents of Police Gaush Alam, Dr Janaki Sharmila, K Suresh Kumar and DCP Ashok Kumar took part in the celebrations in district headquarters of the four districts.

In the meantime, tribals gathered and shared dried coconuts, sugar and the natural food items among themselves in tribal habitations as part of a unique tradition to mark the festival in tribal villages.