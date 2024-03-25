Two teens drown in separate incidents in Adilabad, Mancherial

Adilabad: In separate incidents, two teenagers drowned in a canal and a stream after participating in Holi festivities on Monday.

In the first instance, Gopalapuram Kartheek (15) met a watery grave in a canal of a lift irrigation scheme when he was taking a dip after the celebrations at Mamidipelli village in Dandepalli mandal.

He was not familiar with swimming. Friends, who were accompanying Kartheek, alerted his grandparents. Hailing from Dharmaram village in Jannaram mandal, Kartheek was visiting his grandparents to celebrate the festival.

In the second incident, Gummula Sathwik (14), a Class IX student from Jaijaiwan nagar in Adilabad town drowned in a stream near Bheemsari village in Adilabad Rural mandal when he was taking a dip after Holi celebrations.

Swarnalatha, mother of Sathwik lodged a complaint with police.