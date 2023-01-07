| Here Are The Brief Reports From Different Districts Of Telangana

Here are the brief reports from different districts of Telangana

Brief reports from different districts of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Brief reports from different districts of Telangana

10 students of KITSW get placements

Warangal: 10 B.Tech final year students of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal (KITS) were selected with a pay package of Rs 9.5 lakhs per annum (LPA) by the JSW, an MNC, said KITS, according to a press note. Jindal Steel Works (JSW) Limited conducted the interviews through virtual mode and selected the students for jobs. More than 40 multinational IT and Core Engineering companies during the present academic year (2022 – 2023) recruited more than 800 students from the college from different branches.