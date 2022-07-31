| Here Are The Different Kesariya Versions Which Is Your Favourite

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:48 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: Ever since it’s release, the song ‘Kesariya’ has been trending for all the right and wrong reasons—for the hullabaloo the ‘Love Storiyan’ bit created among the masses; for its similarity to the old song Laree Choote; and, of course, for its amazing melody.

Several people have made their own versions of the Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt song and have released them online; here are a few that have impressed netizens:

In an attempt to fix the ‘Love Storiyan’ bit, musician and digital content creator, Harsh More has released his new rendition of Kesariya and it has already created a buzz on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgJn8srFfUR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In this version, the singer omitted the word ‘Love Storiyan’ and replaced it with ‘Ye Dooriyan’. Sharing the video on the gram, he wrote, “Here’s Kesariya with a change. With due respect to all the original creators of the song including writer Amitabh Bhattacharya, music by Pritam and Singer Arijit Singh and all other creators associated.”

Nikunj Lotia, aka Nick from ‘Be YouNick,’ a Youtuber and Influencer, has also created another version with slightly different lyrics. He substituted ‘Teri Meri Kahaaniya’ for ‘Kitno Ki Love Storyan.’

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgMEEyMJ_QH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The musician Vasu Kainth on Instagram has also released a video, replacing ‘Love Storiyan’ with ‘Prem Jodiya.’

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgKNhDmoa9I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The musician has also posted a video of a mashup of the songs Kesariya and Laree Choote:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgJQ1caJ2pv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Another musician Jacob has created an amazing drum cover involving the combination of the two songs. In his post he also mentioned that the mashup was created by another musician who goes by ‘iamgravero’ on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgOSBnajYXb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgHZx4Qlo8M/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Joining the bandwagon, an artist and musician Anshuman Sharma has recently come up with musician Ritviz’s version of the song. In the viral video the musician was seen mimicking Ritviz singing Kesariya. He added the sound effects and sang the track in true Ritviz style while playing the keyboard. The video garnered a million views after being shared online.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgOnStJAaZZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Even though most of them have grown up liking the ‘Love Storiyan,’ Netizens are still going gaga with all of the Kesariya versions, and more are on the way. So, which Kesariya version is your favourite?