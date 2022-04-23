| Here Are The Six Classics By Indian Authors That You Must Read

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Updated On - 03:10 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Hyderabad: What you read shapes who you are. Books can help you rediscover yourself and motivate you. On account of World Book Day, here are six classic works by Indian authors that you must read to broaden your horizons, expand your thinking, and gain perspective.

Gitanjali by Rabindranath Tagore:

Gitanjali is a collection of short poems written by the Nobel Prize winner Indian poet, and thinker, Rabindranath Tagore. The book is regarded as one of Tagore’s greatest achievements, and has been a bestseller since it was first published in 1910.

The Guide by RK Narayan

Narayan gives us a brief glimpse into many types of people in our society through various characters in the novel. The narrative is sarcastic and takes us through the life of normal people living in ‘Malgudi’.

Train to Pakistan by Khushwant Singh

Train to Pakistan is a book about civil war atrocities and how a small, peaceful village becomes engulfed in religious hatred and communal violence. It illustrates the wide spectrum of human emotions that emerge in the face of adversity.

God of Small things by Arundhati Roy

This Arundhati Roy’s first novel has received the Man Booker Prize in 1997. Through the experiences of one affluent family over three generations, Roy dives into the social conflicts and political history of Kerala in India.

Midnight’s Children By Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie’s novel Midnight’s Children, published in 1980, is about India’s journey from British colonialism to independence, as well as the partition of British India. It’s thought to be a work of postcolonial, postmodern, and magical realist literature.

The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai

The Inheritance of Loss is the second novel by Indian author Kiran Desai, published in 2006. It won a number of awards, including the Man Booker Prize for that year. The book deals with the rigid class systems that persist among Indians in India and abroad, as well as the hardships that people experience within these classes after colonialism.