Here are the speed limits for different roads in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:20 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

(Representational Image) The speed limits in Hyderabad for various vehicles on different roads have been notified by State government in May, according to it the GHMC has entrusted the road repairs, maintenance and re-carpeting of 709 km of main roads in its jurisdiction.

Hyderabad: Confused over the speed limits on each road in the Hyderabad? There is some good news for those who do not want to land in trouble by overspeeding on roads which have speed limits, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) now beginning to display speed limits on main roads.

The State government had notified the maximum speed limit for various vehicles on different types of roads in the GHMC limits via a notification in May. Accordingly, the GHMC had entrusted the road repairs, maintenance and re-carpeting of 709 km of main roads in its jurisdiction to private agencies under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) and the works related to the display of speed limit is now being taken up by agencies.

According to the notification, the speed limit for cars on roads with dividers is 60 kmph. On roads without dividers, it is 50 kmph. On colony roads, the maximum speed of the cars can be 30 kmph. For bikes, autos, buses and other vehicles, the speed limit on roads with dividers is 50 kmph. On roads without dividers, it is 40 kmph.

The maximum allowed speed for these vehicles on colony roads is 30 kmph. The maximum speed limit will not apply to central government vehicles, GHMC officials said, adding that these speed limits were applicable in the GHMC jurisdiction.