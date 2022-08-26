Friday prayers conclude peacefully amidst tight security in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amidst tight security arrangements, the Friday prayers concluded peacefully in the old city, particularly at the Mecca Masjid.

Outside the Mecca Masjid, a handful of youth raised slogans against Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh for a while and later dispersed. Teams of Rapid Action Force and Task Force were deployed to foil any attempt to create trouble. Senior police officials including the DCP (South) were present at Charminar to supervise the arrangements. Officials who had previously worked in the old city were also deputed in certain areas to guide local police officers. Plainclothes policemen were also deployed to identify any trouble-mongers.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had appealed to the public to attend Friday prayers near their houses and to maintain peace.

Trouble had started earlier this week after Raja Singh allegedly made derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. The police invoked the PD Act on him and detained him on Thursday at Central Prison at Cherlapally.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are in place in Goshamahal, Tappachabutra, Habeebnagar, Mangalhat and Jummerat Bazaar following Singh being detained under the PD Act.