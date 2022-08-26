Munawar Faruqui reacts to tense situation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After Munawar Faruqui hosted a stand-up comedy show in the city recently, Hyderabad has been seeing endless protests and communal tensions.

And amid all this, the stand-up comic on Thursday took to his social media handles to share a post on the city.

“Mehboob e khuda shayad usse maaf bhi kar dete. Lekin khuda ke jalaal se usse khuda hi bachaye,” he tweeted while mentioning Hyderabad with a prayer emoji.

Munawar Faruqui finally performed in Hyderabad on August 20, with repeated attempts by right-wing parties and outfits to disrupt and cancel the show failing.

BJP legislator T Raja Singh had demanded cancellation of the show, alleging that Faruqui had insulted Hindu gods during his performances. Singh was placed under house arrest and several leaders of BJYM were detained at various police stations much before the show.

A day after he hosted the show, Singh posted a video on his YouTube channel while passing derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. Ever since then, protests have erupted all over the city, with people demanding his arrest.

He was arrested on Thursday under the Preventative Detention (PD) Act following massive protests.