Here is the list of Hindi movies releasing on OTTs this week starting December 25

Let's look at the list of movies that will streaming on different OTT platforms starting from this week...

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:25 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: This week, beginning December 25, which also happens to be the last in the year 2023 with December 31 falling on Sunday, will see some interesting and critically acclaimed Hindi movies releasing on OTTs.

Here is the list of the latest releases and where they will be streaming:

Tiger 3

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar (From December 29)

12th Fail

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar (From December 29)

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Kalki Koechlin

Where to watch: Netflix (From December 26)

Shastry Virudh Shastry

Cast: Shiv Panditt, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Nina Kulkarni, Amruta Subhash

Where to watch: Netflix (From December 29)

Three of Us

Cast: Shefali Shah, Jaideeo Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire, Kadambari Kadam

Where to watch: Netflix (From December 29)

Dono

Cast: Rajveer Deol, Paloma Thakeria, Poojan Chhabra

Where to watch: Zee 5 (From December 29)

Safed

Cast: Barkha Bisht, Meera Chopra, Abhav Verma

Where to watch: Zee 5 (From December 29)

Once upon Two Times

Cast: Sanjay Suri, Ahud Singh Dhaka, Mrinal Kulkarni

Where to watch: Zee 5 (From December 29)