| Here Is The List Of Telugu Movies Releasing On Otts This Week Starting December 25

Here is the list of Telugu movies releasing on OTTs this week starting December 25

Let's look at the list of movies that will streaming on different OTT platforms starting from this week...

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:45 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: This week, beginning December 25, which also happens to be the last in the year 2023 with December 31 falling on Sunday, will see some interesting, successful and critically acclaimed Telugu movies and shows releasing on OTTs.

Here is the list of the latest releases and where they will be streaming:

Mangalavaram

Cast: Payal Rajput, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Nandita Swetha, Shravan Reddy

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar (Streaming from December 26)

Keedaa Cola

Cast: Tharun Bhaskar, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay

Where to watch: Aha (From December 29)

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food

Cast: Nayanathara, Jai, Achyuth Kumar

Where to watch: Netflix (From December 29)

12th Fail

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar (From December 29)