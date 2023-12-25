Here is the list of Telugu movies releasing on OTTs this week starting December 25

Let's look at the list of movies that will streaming on different OTT platforms starting from this week...
Hyderabad: This week, beginning December 25, which also happens to be the last in the year 2023 with December 31 falling on Sunday, will see some interesting, successful and critically acclaimed Telugu movies and shows releasing on OTTs.
Here is the list of the latest releases and where they will be streaming:
Mangalavaram
Cast: Payal Rajput, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Nandita Swetha, Shravan Reddy
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar (Streaming from December 26)
Keedaa Cola
Cast: Tharun Bhaskar, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay
Where to watch: Aha (From December 29)
Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food
Cast: Nayanathara, Jai, Achyuth Kumar
Where to watch: Netflix (From December 29)
12th Fail
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar (From December 29)