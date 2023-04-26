Here’s everything to know about Hyderabad to Shirdi tour package by Telangana Tourism

| Heres Everything To Know About Hyderabad To Shirdi Tour Package By Telangana Tourism

Telangana Tourism is offering a convinient two-nights-and-one-day trip to Shirdi, Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Every year, thousands of devotees from Hyderabad visit Shirdi in Maharashtra. The town is a major pilgrimage site as it is considered to be home to Saint Sai Baba. Telangana Tourism has a well-planned itinerary for people travelling to Shirdi for darshan from the city.

There are two different packages – AC and non-AC. For the AC bus, it will cost Rs 3,700 for adults and Rs 3,010 for children. For non-AC buses, it will cost Rs 2,400 for adults and Rs 1,970 for children.

A hotel room will be provided to freshen up before the darshan. Food and entry tickets are not included in the package.

It is a two-nights-and-one-day trip where the buses will depart from the city in the evening from Dilshuknagar, Basheerbagh, Paradise, Begumpet, KPHB, and Miyapur at dedicated pick-up points.

The buses will reach Shirdi at around 7 am in the morning at the hotels. Once passengers are ready, buses will depart for darshan. After the main darshan, some other nearby temples may also be visited.

The bus will depart from Shirdi at 4 pm and will reach Hyderabad by 6:30 am the next day. It is advised that the darshan tickets be booked in advance at the temple’s official website. More details at https://tourism.telangana.gov.in/package/ShirdiTour.

