Here’s how everybody will know if you have subscribed for Twitter verification

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: Twitter has recently rolled out the new Twitter Blue with verification, which not only charges you price to $8 per month, but also lets you check who is paying the subscription fee for their blue check mark.

Wonder how? Well, you just have to tap on the check mark on someone’s profile and it will tell you if they got the checkmark the old way or the new way.

While the old context message states that accounts were verified because they were “notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category”, with a link to the verification support page, the new message states that “this account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue”, also with a link to the verification support page.

welcome to the new blue tick Twitter. There are now two blue ticks, so you can tell who’s paying $8 or not 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ALzMSRrztq — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 9, 2022

Having said that, clicking someone’s check mark isn’t a perfect way to tell who has paid to be verified. For users who have been already verified and have also subscribed for the new Blue, the context message still shows the old verification message.

So, it is just that one is out of luck if their Twitter account was not verified with a checkmark prior to the launch of the new Twitter Blue.