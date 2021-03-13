Here’s the list of Bollywood’s busiest celebrities

With Covid lockdown having kept actors off the big screen for months, many actors are returning with renewed vigour, and lining up multiple releases for the months to come. The likes of Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu

By | Published: 2:41 pm

New Delhi: While scaling superstardom is often about signing one film at a time, this year many of our actors are ditching the policy to try and flood the market with as many good roles as they can sign up.

With Covid lockdown having kept actors off the big screen for months, many actors are returning with renewed vigour, and lining up multiple releases for the months to come. The likes of Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao have five to nine projects each.

Here’s the list:

Kriti Sanon

She has, as of today five projects. While the shooting of Mimi is complete, she is coming close to wrapping Bachchan Pandey. The actress has already started with her supernatural film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Ganpath and Adipurush

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee is literally living out of the suitcase. The actress has as many as six films in her bag. She seems to have covered all ground when it comes to genres. Her fans can expect to see a lot of her on screens in the months to come. She has Haseen Dilruba, Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Doobaara, and Shaabash Mithu in Bollywood, besidres an untitled Tamil film.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Her last big screen role was in the 2018 film Race 3, and the actress has six projects coming up. These are: Bhoot Police, Kick 2, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Attack.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The actor made a strong impression as MC Sher in the 2019 film Gully Boy. He seems to have taken his sweet time in choosing scripts and has signed four films. He will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot, Yudhra and Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Vijay Varma

In a short span of time, he has carved his niche as an actor of substance, with his roles in Gully Boy, Manto, and web shows such as She and Mirzapur 2. He has four big projects: the films Darlings and Hurdang, and the web shows Fallen and OK Computer.