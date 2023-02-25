Hetero chairman to provide nutritional kits to TB patients in Khammam for next 3 years

For the next three years nutritional kits would be supplied to the patients at their doorsteps every month. A budget of Rs 1.5 crore has been allotted for the purpose, said Dr. B Partha Saradhi Reddy

Hetero chairman Dr. B Partha Saradhi Reddy.

Khammam: Rajya Sabha member and Hetero Group of Companies chairman Dr. B Partha Saradhi Reddy has come forward to help tuberculosis (TB) patients in erstwhile Khammam district.

He embarked on a nutritional kits distribution programme, which has been launched at Sathupalli in the district recently aiming to boost the health condition of the persons suffering from TB. In Khammam there are 19,000 persons suffering from tuberculosis while in Kothagudem 13,000 persons have been affected by the disease, he said.

“After I got elected as Rajya Sabha member, as a pharmaceutical scientist and chairman of Hetero I wished to do my part for the Central government’s initiative to end TB. I adopted Khammam and Kothagudem districts and decided to provide nutritional kits to patients”, Dr. Reddy said.

In addition to that a modern digital library is being constructed at Sathupalli town. The library is being built in a way that it could address the educational needs of students and book readers for the next 100 years, Dr, Reddy informed.