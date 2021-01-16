Hi Life expo comes to Hyderabad

The poster of the upcoming Hi Life Exhibition was unveiled by actors and models present at the curtain raiser event, which also featured an enthralling fashion showcase.

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Actors Prachi Thaker, Jenny Honey, besides Nikita Tanwani (Miss India AP – 2019), and model Pooja Thakur and others were part of the grand curtain raiser of Hi Life Exhibition.

The fashion expo features an exciting collection of fashion wear, designer wear, jewellery, accessories, home décor, luxury products, gifting ideas, artefacts and new-age art, among others.

Aby Dominic, chief organiser, Hi Life Exhibitions, said, “Recognised as a top fashion and designer exhibition brand, Hi Life Exhibition is all set to feature in Hyderabad on January 22 and 23 at HICC, Novotel. All government safety protocols are being adhered to at the fashion showcase.”

