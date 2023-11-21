‘Hi Nanna’ trailer is set for release this week

Hi Nanna has captured the attention of the Telugu audience with its glimpses and teaser, showcasing a beautiful love story and emotional moments, particularly between the father and daughter.

Hyderabad: Nani’s upcoming film, ‘Hi Nanna’, is scheduled for release on December 7 this year. Originally planned for December 22, the release date was adjusted to the first week of December to avoid a clash with Salaar. Shouryuv wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Vyra Entertainments. The female lead is played by Mrunal Thakur alongside Nani. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director.

Today, the makers officially announced that the film’s trailer is set to be released on November 24. The announcement mentions that the trailer will be two and a half minutes long, and it was accompanied by a stylish poster featuring Nani and Mrunal Thakur.

