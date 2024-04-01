I played my father Govardhan in Family Star, says Vijay Deverakonda

Parasuram, who delivered a blockbuster with Vijay titled Geetha Govindam in 2018, joined hands with the Rowdy Star again with another family subject. Dil Raju produced the film.

By Saki Published Date - 1 April 2024, 03:20 PM

Hyderabad: Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, is set to hit theaters in a few days, on April 5. Parasuram, who delivered a blockbuster with Vijay titled Geetha Govindam in 2018, joined hands with the Rowdy Star again with another family subject. Dil Raju produced the film.

The recently released trailer of Family Star looks average without revealing much in detail about the story. There are moments, but as a whole, it was on a backstep somewhere. But at the same time, the trailer has all the ingredients of a beginner for summer family entertainers.

However, it has become normal to have some negativity around Vijay Deverakonda’s films during the releases in the last few years. Now, the same gets repeated with Family Star’s title. A few media personalities and other hatred in the public cornered Vijay Deverakonda for promoting a star tag for himself in the name of a film title. Vijay Deverakonda clears the rumors and gives clarity at a pre-release press meet today about the title.

“Family Star is a character in every family who is the most supportive, caring, and loveable guy who stands for the family in whatever situation. Family Star is a title for each of them, not me,” says Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay also adds that his father Govardhan is the star of his family, and so he named his character Govardhan in the film on the acceptance of his director, as the lead role reflects the same character and responsibilities. Vijay also mentioned that the success of Family Star would be a huge gift to his father, Govardhan, who is going to celebrate his birthday on April 9. Meanwhile, Family Star is going to be released on April 5.