| Nani To Grace Pre Release Event Of Karthis Upcoming Flick Japan On Nov 3

Nani to grace pre-release event of Karthi’s upcoming flick ‘Japan’ on Nov 3

Helmed by Raju Murugan, ‘Japan’ also features Sunil, Anu Emmanuel and Ashna Sudheer in the prominent roles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Nani, popularly known as the Natural Star, will be the special guest at the pre-release event of Karthi‘s highly anticipated film ‘Japan‘.

This star-studded occasion promises to add an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the already eagerly awaited release.

Nani will attend the event scheduled to be held at JRC Convention in Hyderabad on November 3.

Helmed by Raju Murugan, ‘Japan’ also features Sunil, Anu Emmanuel and Ashna Sudheer in the prominent roles.

The makers of the film have dropped the theatrical trailer on October 28, and the movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages on November 11.