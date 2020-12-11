Hiddleston reprises his MCU role as Disney unveils first Trailer for ‘Loki’

According to Variety, in the upcoming Disney Plus series, the audience will see Tom Hiddleston reprising his titular role of Loki from the MCU, which will debut in May 2021. The Norse God of Mischief, Loki was last seen in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Washington: The first trailer of Disney’s much-awaited new series ‘Loki’, which will revolve around the Marvel villain of the same name, has finally been unveiled by Disney Plus during Investor Day on Thursday (local time).

According to Variety, in the upcoming Disney Plus series, the audience will see Tom Hiddleston reprising his titular role of Loki from the MCU, which will debut in May 2021. The Norse God of Mischief, Loki was last seen in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ escaping with one of the Infinity Stones.

He will be now be seen facing magic and popping up at different times in history and influencing major events.

Michael Waldron will serve as the writer and producer for ‘Loki’ and Kate Herron will be the director and executive producer for all the episodes. Along with Hiddleston, the series will also star Sophia Di Martino, Owen Willson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. As per Variety, long-time British actor Richard E. Grant will also be making a guest appearance in one of the episodes of the series, but as of now, his role is being kept under the wraps.

The shoot for the series started earlier this year in January but was halted in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The production for the series resumed in September as the industry began to open under the safety protocols.

‘Loki’ is just one amongst Disney’s line-up of limited series, revolving around its MCU characters, with other shows being ‘Wanda Vision’, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘Moon Knight’, ‘Hawkeye’, ‘She-Hulk and ‘Ms. Marvel’. Disney had to shift its upcoming releases due to the ongoing pandemic but has finally announced its entire 2021 slate with ‘Wanda Vision’ leading the lineup, with a January 2021 release.