‘High Court will not minutely monitor State action’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The two judge panel of the Telangana High court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda on Wednesday made clear that it would not minutely monitor state action under the guise of dealing with Public Interest Litigation. The observations were made while dealing with a batch of PIL cases relating to covid scenario.

Senior Counsel L Ravichander pointed out to the latest guidelines from the central government which required the state government to integrate multiple systems on sewage, waste water surveillance as a measure to detect Covid 19 through clinic surveillance. The panel observed that it appreciated the concern of petitioners on the PILs dealing with various aspects of Covid-19 and its aftermath.

It required the counsels to come up with proposed guidelines. When Ms. Zainab Khan referred to compensation for covid victims, the panel pointed out to the ruling on this matter by the apex court and said it did not require any further adjudication. The Senior Counsel also pointed out to the court that a committee is constituted in high court with some funds held for high court lawyers who are covid victims. The panel invited suggestions to integrated guidelines and posted the matter to August 4.

PCB order set aside

The same panel set aside an order of pollution control board directing the closure of Brite N Clean industry on the ground that it was in violation of principals of natural justice. The panel is dealing with writ petition filed by the company which challenged the closure order issued by the Pollution Control Board. The petition maintained that the company was a non-polluting industry and that the closure order was illegal. The panel speaking through the chief justice pointed out that principles of natural justice are fundamental and should be read into statute where need arises. The panel also directed the DISCOM to consequently restore power connection. The panel converted the closure order into a show cause notice and directed the petitioner to respond to the same and required the Pollution Control Board to deal with explanation in accordance with law.

PF dues collection stayed

Justice Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court stayed the collection of alleged Provident Fund dues to the tune of Rs. 8 crore from GVK EMRI. The alleged amounts are against EPF contribution on “shift-spread over allowance “ paid to Ambulance pilots and technicians. The PF authorities would claim that PPF contribution to the specified amount is payable, while the management contested the same. A non speaking order rejecting the claim of the writ petitioner is under challenge. The petitioner further contended that the authority fastened the petitions with the said liability without affording it an opportunity of hearing and therefore the order was also in violation of the principles of natural justice.

Tahsildar reprimanded

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reprimanded the Tahsildar of Raipole Mandal, Siddipet District for not registering a proper sale deed. The erring officer appeared before the court in connection with a writ petition filed by Madhava Chary challenging the action of Tahsildar in not registering his sale documents. The petitioner contended that he entered into an agreement to sell away his land admeasuring 20 acres in Raipole village and Mandal, Siddipet District to third parties but the Tahsildar was denying to entertain registration without giving any reasons. When the Tahsildar appeared before the court and submitted that there were disputes with regard to the land, the court observing that disputes are not ground for denying registration, directed the government to file reply within two weeks.