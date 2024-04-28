PETA India issues guidelines to protect animals during soaring temperatures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 03:44 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: As temperatures soared across India, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has issued guidelines on caring for animals during the scorching heat. With animals particularly vulnerable to heat stress and dehydration, PETA India urged people to take proactive measures to ensure the well-being of their furry companions and community animals.

As per the guidelines issued, one of the key recommendations is to keep dogs indoors, as they regulate their body temperature primarily through panting and sweating through their footpads. Leaving dogs in parked cars, even for short periods, can prove fatal, with temperatures inside escalating rapidly, potentially leading to heatstroke and even death.

In addition to safeguarding pets, PETA India advised offering water to community animals by placing mud pots filled with cool, clean water in accessible locations. The water must be replaced regularly. Similarly, providing birds with water and advocating for breaks for animals used for work are essential steps in mitigating the risks of heat-related illnesses. Animal-cart drivers are asked to allow rest periods, particularly during hot afternoons, and assist in cooling them down with gentle water sprays.

“Amid rising temperatures, it’s crucial to help animals avoid heatstroke and dehydration. But by taking simple compassionate actions, we can help our animal friends beat the heat,” said Dr Rashmi Gokhale, PETA India Manager of Veterinary Services, in the release.

Furthermore, if you come across an animal in distress, contact a veterinarian or animal welfare organization immediately and provide the animal with water for immediate relief. Reach out to PETA India’s Emergency Response Team at 9820122602 if necessary