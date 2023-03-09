Highlights of Tiger Nageswara Rao’s latest schedule in Vizag

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:31 AM, Thu - 9 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic being made in Telugu based on the life of a popular thief with the same name from the village of Stuartpuram. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is playing the titular role in the film. This is the first time the actor is playing such an intense and raw role in his career, and that too portraying an original character.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is directed by Vamsee. The film’s story is penned by Srikanth Vissa. The makers are completing the film’s schedules at a quick pace. The film is being shot in different locations in the Telugu states, including Hyderabad, Chirala, Guntur, Rajahmundry, and others. Recently, the film’s latest schedule was completed in Vizag.

As we all know, Tiger Nageswara Rao is completely set up in the 1970s timeline, and the makers of the film have constructed a huge set at the port in Visakhapatnam reflecting the 1970s vibe. The shoot was successfully completed there. Talking about the setup and making of Tiger Nageswara Rao, director Vamsee said that it’s always tough to make something periodic like Tiger Nageswara Rao. “Usually a filmmaker chooses the simple path of making periodic or historical films in a closed setup. But making them in an open setup is a bit tougher, as there will be many obstacles in doing so. The set properties will be more in an outdoor shoot of these films, and every single element needs to be taken care of so that it surely fits in the timeline we are making the film,” said Vamsee.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is being produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Anupam Kher is playing a special role in the film. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes.