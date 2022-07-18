Hill Fort palace: Telangana HC asks govt to file status report

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: A two judge panel of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S. Nanda on Monday granted two weeks time to the Telangana Tourism Corporation to file status report in a PIL regarding revival of notified heritage monument – the Hill Fort Palace.

Hyderabad Heritage Trust, the petitioner contended that despite its representation, the Hill Fort Palace was not being conserved by the State authorities. The Civic authorities had distinguished the palace as Grade III Heritage Monument in one of its GOs. The petitioner sought a direction to the state authorities either to conserve and maintain the palace immediately or to permit it to do so. The State Tourism Development Corporation stated that a request was made to the Government to sanction Rs 50 crore, for the maintenance and upkeep of the palace, in order to kick start the restoration work. However, a response is still pending from the Government. The matter will be heard on 22 August.

Data collection issue

The question whether important data relatable to eligibility of welfare schemes can be delegated to private authorities will be considered by the Telenanga High court. The Panel on Monday deffered hearing of a PIL with respect to collection of quasi racial data of the citizens residing in Telangana especially ‘Seemandhra’ people during Intensive Household Survey conducted on August 2014 making them ineligible for welfare schemes of the State and Centre. It was contended by the petitioner J. Rammohan Chaudhary that the data collection was entrusted to an outsourcing agency and that there was every scope for leakage of such sensitive personal data at the hands of outsourcing agency. The matter will be heard on July 25.

Masab Cheruvu constructions

The same panel on Monday granted two weeks time to Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and Secratary Turkayamjal Gram Panchayat and for filing counter in a PIL filed by Zilla Cheruvula Parirakshana Samithi questioning the inaction of HMDA in removing the structures in FTL area of Masab Cheruvu near Turkayamjal. The Petitioner contended that granting permission for such illegal construction would affect the pristine glory of Masab Tank. The Petitioner also sought for a direction to the State authorities to take proper measures to remove all permanent and temporary structures from FTL area keeping whole area free from any obstructions in the form of elevated road bunds etc which are blocking the water in the lake and proper fencing of the whole area. The matter will be heard on August 3.