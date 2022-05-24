| Himansh Verma Paves The Way For Reducing Carbon Footprint Through Technological Innovations At Navrattan Group

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:09 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Reduction of carbon footprint through technological innovations is not just significant for maintaining the ecological balance but also for meeting goals of sustainable development.

There is a need to replace the subservient approach with an emphatic one. Undoubtedly, Navrattan Group Of Companies is continuously striving toward Social, Economical and Environmental sustainability.

Meeting the Challenges

Navrattan Group is persistently innovative in all its verticals and has brought a revolution in the field of energy, transportation, healthcare and construction.

The last five decades have come down heavily on natural resources in the name of industrialization, thereby causing irreparable damage to our ecosystem. The group has successfully accepted the challenge of constantly delivering ground-breaking concepts and products that not just save natural resources but also emphasise recycling and recreating.

Each one of these ventures of the Navrattan group aims to build a greener, cleaner and better tomorrow.

“Excellence” is the anthem to Stay Ahead of Competitors

Offering excellence at every front is the “Anthem” that Navrattan group has adhered to ever since its inception in 1999.

Right from SUNSIL, a mega green power project based on solar energy, the product is a revolution in the energy sector. This Eco-friendly self-looped motor-generator provides electricity support sans pollution.

Similarly, Navrattan Group’s Sewage Sludge Incinerator is the best source to produce electricity via burning wet sewage sludge. In addition to being a solution for sewage sludge disposal, it restricts the destruction of biogas residues and solid waste.

Most importantly, there is zero human intervention in the computer-operated machine and the percentage of pollutants is 20-25% below the limit mentioned in the Act in force.

Chairman, Navrattan Group Of Companies Himansh Verma, takes pride in sharing the fact that the group transcends conventional barriers of business as “we believe it is our responsibility to facilitate inclusive growth.”