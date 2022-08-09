| Historic Events That Shaped The Country

Historic events that shaped the country

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:50 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

The Kailasa temple at Ellora in Maharashtra.

These practice questions focusing on Indian history will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which of the following were disqualifications to become a ward member of village committees during Chola period?

A. Those who had been members of the committees for the past three years

B. Those who had failed to submit accounts as committee members

C. Those who had committed sins

D. Those who had stolen the property of others

Select the answer from the codes given below:

a) B, C, and D

b) A, C, and D

c) A, B, and C

d) A, B, C, and D

Ans: d

2. Which of the following statements are correct with regard to Chola King RajarajaI?

A. He defeated the Pandya ruler, Amarabhujanga

B. He defeated the Chera ruler Bhaskararavivarman in the naval battle of Kandalursalai

C. He conquered the Gangavadi, Tadigaipadi and Nolambapadi located in the Mysore region.

D. He defeated Jayasimha II, the Western Chalukya king

Select the answer from the codes given below:

a) B, C, and D

b) A, C, and D

c) A, B, and C

d) A, B, C and D

Ans: c

3. Consider the following statements:

A. The Hindu sects of Vaishnavism and Saivism flourished during the period of Rashtrakutas

B. Jainism declined during the period of Rashtrakutas

Which of the above statement(s) is/are correct?

a) B only b) A and B both c) A only d) None

Ans: c

4. Consider the following statements:

A. At Ellora, the Kailasa temple was excavated during the reign of Amoghavarsha I.

B. The Kailasa temple consists of four parts – the main shrine, the entrance gateway, an intermediate shrine for Nandi and mandapa surrounding the courtyard.

C. In Kailasa temple, the sculpture of the Goddess Durga is shown as slaying the buffalo demon.

D. In Kailasa temple, another sculpture Ravana is seen making attempts to lift Mount Kailasa, the abode of Siva.

Which of the above statements are correct?

a) B, C, and D b) A, C, and D c) A, B, and C d) A, B, C, and D

Ans: a

5. Who built the Rashtrakuta capital, the city of Malkhed or Manyakheda?

a) Amoghavarsha I b) Krishna III c) Dantidurga d) None

Ans: d

6. What is the significance of the Second Battle of Panipat?

a) It marked the final triumph of the Mughals in their war with the Afghans for supremacy in India

b) It marked the final triumph of the Mughals in their contest with the Rajputs for supremacy in India

c) It marked the supremacy of artillery over the cavalry in Indian conditions of warfare

d) It marked the supremacy of infantry supported by artillery over the cavalry in Indian conditions of warfare

Ans: a

7. What made Bairam Khan rebel against Akbar?

a) He was a man of masterful personality

b) He was incensed by the outrageous conduct of Pir Muhammad, his old servant now in Akhar’s favour, who wanted to hustle him out of the country

c) He was stung by the outrageous conduct of Akbar, who dismissed him and asked him to go to Mecca

d) He was tempted by the youth of Akbar and wanted the throne for himself

Ans: b

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles