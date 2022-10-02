Solve mathematical problems in a jiffy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on profit and loss topic. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. If a shopkeeper purchases cashew nut at Rs 250 per kg and sells it at Rs 10 per 50 grams, then he will have?

a) 30% loss b) 20% loss c) 20% profit d) 30% profit

Ans: b

Solution:

C.P. of 1000 gm of cashew nut = Rs 250

C.P. of 50 gm of cashew nut 250/1000 x 50 = Rs. 12.5

S.P. of 50 gm of cashew nut = Rs. 10

Loss per cent = 12.5-10/12.5 x 100 = 20%

2. Geethu purchased 21/2 dozen eggs at the rate of Rs 20 per dozen. She found that 6 eggs were rotten. She sold the remaining eggs at the rate of Rs 22 per dozen. Then her profit or loss percent is?

a) 10% loss b) 12% profit c) 12% loss d) 10% profit

Ans: c

Solution:

C.P. of 2 1/2 dozen or 30 eggs = 20/ 12 x 30 = Rs 50

Their S.P i.e. S.P. of 24 eggs

= 22 × 2 = Rs 44

Loss = Rs (50 – 44) = Rs. 6

Loss % = 6/50 x 100 = 12%

3. If the cost price of 10 articles equals selling price of 9 articles, the gain or loss percent will be?

a) 11 1/9% loss b) 21 1/9 % loss c) 21 1/9 % gain d) 11 1/9 % gain

Ans: d

Solution:

Let C.P. of each article be Re 1.

C.P. of 9 articles = Rs 9

S.P. of 9 articles = Rs 10

Profit percent = 10-9/9 x 100 = 100/9 = 11 1/9 %

4. Ram sold two horses at the same price. In one he gets a profit of 10% and in the other he gets a loss of 10%. Then Ram gets?

a) 2% loss b) 1% loss c) 1% profit d) No loss or profit

Ans: b

Solution:

Here, selling prices are same,

Profit-loss percent are same.

In such transactions, there is always loss.

Loss percent = 10 x 10/100

= 1%

5. An article is sold at a profit of 25%. If the selling price is doubled, the profit will be?

a) 400% b) 150% c) 200% d) 300%

Ans: b

Solution:

C.P. of article = Rs 100 (let).

S.P. = Rs 125

New S.P. = Rs 250

Profit percent = 250-100/100 x 100 = 150%

6. A man purchases some oranges at the rate of 3 for Rs 40 and the same quantity at 5 for Rs 60. If he sells all the oranges at the rate of 3 for Rs 50, find his gain or loss percent (to the nearest integer).

a) 32% profit b) 34% loss c) 32% loss d) 34% profit

Ans: a

Solution:

Let the man buy in all 30 oranges.

C.P. of 15 oranges at 3 for

Rs 40 = 40/3 x 15 = Rs 200

Again, C.P. of 15 oranges at 5 for

Rs.60 = 60/15 x 15 = Rs 180

Total C.P. = Rs (200 180) = Rs 380 S.P. of 30 oranges 50/3 x 30 = Rs 500

Profit = Rs (500 – 380)

= Rs 120

Profit % = 120/380 x 100

= 31.58% » 32%

To be continued…