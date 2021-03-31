HMWSSB books three persons for illegal water connection

According to the water board, the vigilance officials during inspections have found that these house owners in IDPL and Kukatpally had obtained connection illegally from water board’s pipelines

Hyderabad: Continuing its drive against illegal possession of water connections, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Wednesday booked cases against three individuals for illegally obtaining connection from the water board pipelines.

According to the water board, the vigilance officials during inspections have found that these house owners in IDPL and Kukatpally had obtained connection illegally from water board’s pipelines. They booked cases on these persons under IPC section 269, 430 in respective police stations.

Officials warned that criminal cases would be booked against those trying to have a water connection without permission from the water board.

They said that if anyone finds an illegal water connection or those utilising domestic connection for commercial purpose, the same could be informed to the vigilance staff at Ph: 998999100, 9989992268.

