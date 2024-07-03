Hyderabad: Disruption in drinking water supply in many areas on Thursday

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board has announced disruption in water supplies in several parts of the city for 24 hours starting 7 am on Thursday. Urges consumers to use water carefully and conserve as far as possible.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 04:51 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Use carefully and conserve water as far as possible, for the taps might remain dry in some parts of the city on Thursday.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board has announced disruption in water supplies in several parts of the city for 24 hours starting 7 am on Thursday. The supplies in many places will be of low pressure.

The areas where the water supply is to be fully interrupted include Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, Borabanda, Moosapet, Nallagandla, Chandnagar, HUDA Colony, Hafizpet, Manikonda, Narsingi, Manchirevula, Tellapur. The low pressure supplies will be at Bhojagutta reservoir, Banjara Hills, Erragadda, KPHB and Hydernagar.

According to a press release, the TG Transco is carrying out repair work at 132 KV Peddapur and Kandi sub-stations that supply electricity to Singuru 3 and 4 phases which provides drinking water to Hyderabad. The water board in a press release said the Transco works will carried out from 7 am on July 4 and till 7 am on July5.

The HMWSSB urged its consumers in affected areas to use water sparingly.