HMWS&SB gets 75,555 complaints in June alone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 11:35 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The arrival of the monsoon in June saw the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) receiving a total of 75,555 complaints. A majority of these were regarding sewage overflow, silt on the road, manholes, irregular water supply or low pressure.

Recently, around 5,514 feedback calls were taken when the HMWS&SB Managing Director Ashok Reddy inspected the customer care center. Of those calls, 14 per cent of customers said that their problems were marked as resolved although the issues were still unresolved. Three per cent of them also expressed dissatisfaction with the service.

Taking the feedback, the Ashok Reddy himself took calls and asked other customer care representatives to provide accurate information to the users. In regards to wrongfully marking issues as resolved, he asked officials to make field visits to ensure these issues are rectified. He further emphasized transparency and accountability in customer care of the water board.

The highest number of grievances in the month of June – 38,051 – were concerning sewage overflow. While 38,040 were resolved, in a press statement, the water board said that it was done with 75 per cent efficiency within the specified period of time. Around 17,206 households also complained of choked pipelines, of which 17,196 were resolved.

Of all the issues, the least efficiency in resolving issues timely was recorded with contaminated water supply complaints. A total of 1,669 complaints were received in connection to this issue.