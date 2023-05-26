HMWSSB conducts special training for ward assistants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Friday conducted a special training programme for ward assistants. The programme was held in various Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) wards and Water Board Head Office and the HMWS&SB ward assistants were briefed about the duties and procedures to be followed.

The GHMC is setting up 150 ward offices and each unit will be headed by a Ward Officer. He will be aided by key unit-level functionaries from all the wings of the GHMC, staff from HMWS&SB and Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited.

HMWS&SB Managing Director, Dana Kishore said the ward assistants should quickly solve the complaints related to drinking water supply and sewage.The HMWS&SB ward assistants should submit an action taken report to the Ward Officer and also inform the complainant about the redressal of the complaint.