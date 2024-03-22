HMWSSB implements night shifts to meet rising demand for water tankers

The Chief Secretary said 10 MGD of water has been supplied this year in addition to the water supplied in the same month last year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 March 2024, 08:58 PM

Hmwssb

Hyderabad: To cope with the increasing demand for water tankers, the HMWSSB would supply water through tankers even at night.

The MA&UD Chief Secretary M. Danakishore who reviewed the summer activities for the water board on Friday asked the officials to deploy staff to work at night.

With extra shifts, arrangements should be made to supply tankers for domestic needs during the day and for commercial purposes at night. Danakishore said the demand for water board tankers has increased due to the depletion of underground water in the month of February itself.

That apart, he clarified, there was no problem in water supply. The demand for tankers was high mainly in four divisions of the city (Division- 15, 6, 9, 18) and 73 per cent of the total bookings were coming from here.

Arrangements were being made to supply another 12 MGD of water by this April. He said special shift officers were being appointed to monitor the supply of tankers at night and in coordination, they would monitor the supply and demand from customers.

As the Ramzan season is going on, it would be ensured there was no problem in water supply to mosques and surrounding areas. Danakishore said there were more than 580 tankers with the water body and through these, water was being supplied to people in two shifts from 6 am to 10 pm.

The officials were asked to meet societies and people in commercial areas that have higher demand and according to their needs, provide water if they bring their own tankers.

He also pointed out that due to restrictions on tankers at night, the supply was getting stopped during those hours while the delivery was delayed due to traffic movement in the areas during the day. This was resulting in the number of trips getting decreased.