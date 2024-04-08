Demand for water tankers increase in Hyderabad

Dana Kishore in a statement, however, assured that in the coming weeks, a total of 1200 trips will be fulfilled by 300 tankers every day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 11:50 PM

Hyderabad: Acknowledging the increased demand for water tankers in Hyderabad during this summer season, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), M. Dana Kishore on Monday said that compared to last year 10,000 more customers have booked the tankers in three months.

Dana Kishore in a statement, however, assured that in the coming weeks, a total of 1200 trips will be fulfilled by 300 tankers every day.

Also Read Telangana: Forest personnel struggle to quench thirst of wild animals

Plans have also been made to supply water for 2.5 lakh trips per month, with additional filling stations.

So far, 100 MLD of water has been supplied to the city this summer, if necessary another 100 MLD will be diverted to meet the needs of citizens, he added.