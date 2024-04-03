TSPSC to conduct certificate verification for MA&UD department posts on April 8

The list of candidates shortlisted for certificate verification is available on TSPSC website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday said that verification of certificates for candidates who were picked-up for the posts of Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB) in Municipal and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, will be conducted on Monday, April 8 at TSPSC office in Nampally.

The TSPSC has requested candidates to bring all required documents, which are mentioned in the result notification without fail while coming for certificate verification.

If any candidate does not bring original certificates on the day of certificate verification, no further time would be given.

If any candidate is absent for certificate verification on the allotted date, his candidature would not be processed further, TSPSC notice on Wednesday said.