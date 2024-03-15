HMWSSB officials land in ACB net

The arrested persons were produced before the Special Court for ACB cases in Hyderabad for remanding in judicial custody

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 07:38 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Officials on Friday caught L.Rakesh, Senior Assistant, Finance and Accounts Section, HMWS & SB, Khairatabad, on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh from a trader to clear the pending bills for the months of January and February and also to renew the lease license.

Rakesh, in turn handed over the bribe amount to Sandeep, an out-sourcing employee, who was also arrested. The arrested persons were produced before the Special Court for ACB cases in Hyderabad for remanding in judicial custody.

Also Read ACB nabs Nalgonda Govt Hospital Superintendent while taking bribe