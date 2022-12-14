HMWSSB rejects contaminated water supply allegations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Wednesday rejected allegations that contaminated water supply led to the death of two persons in Mailardevpally.

Responding to this, the HMWSSB conducted a preliminary investigation and Quality Control team collected water from reservoirs and pipelines through which water was supplied. Based on the findings, the board said the water was not contaminated and that they were contemplating cases against those who were blaming HMWS&SB for the deaths.

On December 8, it was found that, there were no harmful residues in the Water Board’s Central Laboratory sample in the bacterial tests and chlorine was found to be 0.5 ppm. Even on Wednesday morning, the quality control staff found the water did not contain any pathogens.

The sample of water collected from Mughal Colony, where allegations of contaminated were made, was found to be fit for drinking, the board said adding that the two persons died after ailing for a week due to medical reasons.