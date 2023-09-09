HMWSSB warns of strict action against those who open manholes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has warned of stringent action against those who open manholes on city roads.

Taking precautions, the authorities installed safety grills over more than 22,000 manholes in the city and those on the main roads have been sealed and marked red to indicate danger. A team headed by a sewer inspector has been formed for each area to monitor the manholes from time to time.

In addition to inspecting the manholes every day in the morning, these teams will clear rainwater in coordination with GHMC. The Emergency Response Team (ERT), Monsoon Safety Team (MST), and Safety Protocol Team (SPT) vehicles have also been deployed, along with providing protective equipment to the staff working at the field level.

These vehicles, equipped with a dewatering motor with a generator, will mainly concentrate on removing rainwater from water-logged areas in the city. Along with these, air tech machines are also made available. If any manhole cover is damaged or found to be open, citizens can contact HMWSSB at 155313.