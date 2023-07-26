Two gates each of Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar opened

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Widespread rains for the past one week have continued to bring heavy inflows into the twin reservoirs of Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) have so far lifted two gates each, up to one feet height, of both reservoirs to release water into the downstream of river Musi.

The HMWS&SB in a press release said the present inflows into the twin reservoirs were similar to the inflows received during last year’s monsoon. Last year on July 10, the gates for both Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar were lifted to release excess inflows and this year, the authorities lifted two gates of Himayatsagar on July 21 and two more gates at Osman Sagar.

Himayath Sagar

• Total gates: 17

• Gates opened: 2

• FTL: 1763.50 feet

• On Wednesday, FTL was: 1761.20 feet

• Total capacity 2.9 TMC

• On Wednesday, total capacity: 2.472 TMC

• Inflows: 1200 Cusecs

• Outflow: 1350 Cusecs

Osmana Sagar

• Total gates: 15

• Gates opened: 2

• FTL: 1790 feet

• On Wednesday, FTL was: 1787.15 feet

• Total capacity 3.9TMC

• On Wednesday, total capacity: 3.253 TMC

• Inflow on Wednesday: 800 Cusecs

• Outflow on Wednesday: 216 cusecs