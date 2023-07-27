Moosarambagh bridge may be closed due to heavy River Musi inflows

HMWS&SB authorities opened Himayatsagar and Osmansagar Reservoir gates due to inflows from catchment areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:49 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: The Moosarambagh bridge is likely to be closed for vehicles following heavy inflows into the River Musi. The HMWS&SB authorities had lifted the gates of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar Reservoirs following inflows into the water bodies from the catchment area.

The traffic police personnel deployed on either side of the bridge to monitor the developments had kept barricades handy to place in case the water level in the Musi River rises and flows above the Moosarambagh Bridge.

Senior officials of the GHMC and revenue inspected the bridge in the morning.