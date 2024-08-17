| Hoardings And Flexis On Congress Deception Take People By Surprise In Hyderabad

Hoardings and flexis on Congress deception take people by surprise in Hyderabad

Plastic flex banners with eye-catching images and slogans criticizing the Congress for its minimal contributions while exaggerating its benefits to farmers appeared unexpectedly across bus stops in Hyderabad, surprising many.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 August 2024, 09:38 AM

Hyderabad: Politcal temperature in Telangana suddeny registered a rise with posters appearing all over Hyderabad denouncing the ruling Congress party for deceiving the farming community in the name of loan waiver.

Plastic flexis with attractive images and slogans declaring that the Congress had done very little, but was trying to project it as a big benefit to the farmers sprung over all Hyderabad on bus stops taking everyone by surprise.

The sudden appearance of the flexis on majority of the bus stops has gone viral, with road users taking photographs and videos and posting them on social media.

Farmers are planning to take out a huge rally in Balkonda constituency of Nizamabad district under the leadership of local legislator Prashant Reddy.

The other factor that raised the temperature was the attack on BRS legislator Harish Rao’s office cum residence in Siddipet town in the early hours of Saturday by Congress workers. A dozen persons who were raising anti-BRS slogans vandalised the building leading to a strong condemnation from the BRS party.