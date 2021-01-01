Hockey legend Michael Kindo passes away

Kindo, a full back in his playing days, was a member of the team that won the lone World Cup for India in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, beating arch rivals Pakistan in the final

By | Published: 1:29 am

Rourkela: India’s 1975 hockey World Cup-winning and 1972 Olympics bronze winning team member Michael Kindo died at a hospital here on Thursday due to age-related ailments.

He was 73, and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. “Michael Kindo passed away at the Ispat General Hospital due to age related problems. He was bed-ridden for quite some time and was also suffering from depression,” a family said.

Kindo, a full back in his playing days, was a member of the team that won the lone World Cup for India in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, beating arch rivals Pakistan in the final. He was also in the team that won a bronze medal in the 1972 Olympics in Munich. He scored three goals in that edition of the Games.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .