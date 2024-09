| Holiday Declared For All Educational Institutions In Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 10:04 AM

Representational Image

Medak: Collector Rahul Raj declared a holiday for all the educational government and private educational institutions on Tuesday.

The decision came a bit late at 7.30 am when most private school buses had already started picking up the students.

Owing to heavy rain prediction in Medak by IMD, Rahul Raj declared the holiday to avoid any untoward incidents.