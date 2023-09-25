Holiday declared in schools, colleges in Bengaluru tomorrow due to bandh

Bandh will cause disruption to normal life in the city, with schools, colleges, government offices, banks, ATMs, public and private transport, shops, commercial establishments, and restaurants and hotels expected to be closed.

By PTI Updated On - 10:25 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Bandh will cause disruption to normal life in the city, with schools, colleges, government offices, banks, ATMs, public and private transport, shops, commercial establishments, and restaurants and hotels expected to be closed.

Bengaluru: All schools and colleges will be closed in Bengaluru on Tuesday following a “Bengaluru Bandh” call given by various organisations, said Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dayananda K.A. in a statement.

According to reports, various organisations, including farmers and pro-Kannada groups, have called for Bengaluru bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 following their protest against the contentious release of the Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka.

Bandh will cause disruption to normal life in the city, with schools, colleges, government offices, banks, ATMs, public and private transport, shops, commercial establishments, and restaurants and hotels expected to be closed.

However, essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, medical shops, emergency services, petrol pumps, water supply, electricity, and sanitation services are expected to remain open.