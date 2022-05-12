HomeLane opens experience centre in Kompally

K.P. Vivekanand, MLA, Quthbullapur, Inaugurating the HomeLane XP center at Kompallly on Thursday

Hyderabad: Home interiors company HomeLane on Thursday announced the launch of its fifth experience centre in Hyderabad at Kompally.

The 2,768 sq ft centre enables customers to enjoy a wide variety of home setups for display, explore design ideas and co-create their homes with dedicated design experts. HomeLane V-P, growth and expansion, Subodh Jain said, “We are excited that our footprint in Hyderabad is expanding with the growing demand for home interior services combined with consumer interest for investments in realty. Our company provides end-to-end home interiors and aims to make the consumer experience more valuable and seamless.”

Keeping consumer preferences in mind, the experience centre at Kompally is curated with kitchen and living room and bedroom display set ups in varied colours and wooden shades.