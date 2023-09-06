Honda launches its Urban SUV ‘Elevate’ in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Honda Cars India launches Honda ELEVATE in Telangana: a new chapter in Urban SUV excellence, starting at an introductory price of INR 10,99,900.

Hyderabad: Honda Cars India launched Honda Elevate in Telangana in a new chapter in Urban SUV excellence.

The vehicle will be available at an introductory starting price of Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom, Hyderabad) to Rs 15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Hyderabad) for the top variant. Deliveries of the Elevate will begin from today across dealerships in the country.

Elevate demonstrates all the essential attributes of dynamism, bold styling, comfort and safety and made its global debut earlier in June this year. Developed under the concept of ‘Urban Freestyler’, is designed to appeal to customers with active lifestyles and a global mindset, a press release said.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Today marks an exciting chapter as we launch the strongly anticipated mid-size SUV, the Honda Elevate, in Telangana. Telangana is an important market for Honda Cars in India.”